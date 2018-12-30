Pune man cheats three while pretending to help them at ATMs

An unidentified man was booked for duping three men under the pretext of helping them use automated teller machine (ATM). The three incidents happened on Thursday at 6:30 pm at State Bank of India ATM centers at Tilak road and Market Yard. The complaint was filed by Anand Nikam, 20, a resident of Sambhajinagar in Dhankawadi.

The description and modus operandi of the suspects provided by the three victims in the respective cases was the same. Therefore, the police concluded that the suspect in all three cases was the same. The 5 feet 6 inch tall man was described to have been wearing a yellow colour jerkin (short close-fitting jacket) and denims.

According to the police, the two other victims were identified as Khalid Shaikh and Jagdeep Dhanuk. The suspect posed as a customer and approached people at the ATMs, he targetted people who appeared to not know how to operate the machine.

Salma Shaikh of Swargate police station who recorded the complaint said, “The complainant was carrying a new card and could not use it. So the suspect stepped in to help and exchanged the card with a similar looking card. Once the complainant was gone, he took out cash from the complainants card."

According to the police,Nikam met the man at Tilak road ATM, Dhanuk met him at Market Yard ATM. The police are investigating the place where Shaikh met the man.

Shaikh further added, "The suspect targets people who are physically or educationally vulnerable. The complainant has ‘trouble in comprehension’ while Shaikh and Dhanuk are illiterate." The police also suspect the man to have duped other people in the same way. Closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the said ATMs is being investigated to find the man.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the man at Swargate police station. Police sub inspector SJ Kadam of Swargate police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:31 IST