Pune metro gains pace, first concrete girder used at Kasarwadi station

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:20 IST

Three years after work for the Pune Metro began, it is now one step closer to completion. The Maha-Metro on Sunday installed the first concrete girder at the Kasarwadi station.

Maha-Metro officials stated that till now the agency was using steel girders as the concrete ones were not ready. These girders are now cast at the Kiwale casting yard.

According to the information shared by Maha-Metro last week, the agency completed three years on January 23, and 37 per cent work of the Pune Metro has been completed.

Maha-Metro officials stated that this is the first product of Kiwale casting yard which has been specifically constructed for casting concrete girders for the stations.

A total of 126 concrete girders, of various shapes including I, L and T will be used the concourse and platform level at the Kasarwadi station. Out of the nine stations at Reach-1, which is the priority section, concrete girders will be used at five stations namely Kasarwadi, Bhosari (Nashik phata), Bopodi, Khadki and Range Hill station.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager at Maha-Metro said, “We will now use concrete girders made at Kiwale casting yard for a few stations in Reach one and Reach two, which will be made in future.”

Underground metro gains pace

Pune metro’s underground tunnel stretch between Shivajinagar’s Agriculture College and Swargate is going as per schedule without any abnormalities, said metro officials.

The TBMs are drilling tunnels for the five-kilometre stretch of the underground Pune metro which would be the only underground section in the entire 31-kilometre Pune metro corridor. The machines have been named Mula and Mutha after the two rivers of the city. One an average one TBM can complete 8-10 metre of tunnel in 24 hours. The process involves drilling through the ground and installing a concrete ring which is made of six arc segments.

126 concrete girders will be cast at Kasarwadi station

Concrete girders will be used at

-Kasarwadi

-Bhosari (Nashik phata)

- Bopodi

- Khadki

- Range Hill

Mutha TBM has completed digging a 351 metre tunnel

Mula TBM has completed digging of 155 metres

As of now the tunnel boring machine (TBM) called Mutha, which began work on December 9, 2019, has completed boring a tunnel of 351 metres.

Whereas the second machine, called Mula, which commenced work on January 5 this year has dug a tunnel of about 155 metres, according to Maha-Metro officials