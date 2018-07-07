Pune municipal corporation allocates 24 schools for warkaris, 113 mobile toilets deployed

The Pune municipal corporation is all set to host the warkaris who will reach the city on Saturday as part of the Sant Dyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Palkhi procession.

Lakhs of warkaris walking with the palkhies will stay in Pune city for two days starting Saturday and will proceed with their procession on Monday.

Sanjay More, PMC’s public relation officer, said that as per the instructions given by Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, and Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner, the civic administration has made necessary arrangements to host the palkhies and warkaris. PMC had made 24 of its schools available for housing warkaris and PMC’s electrical department has also made sure that there is necessary electricity supply and other facilities on the school premises.

The electrical department has also taken special measures to ensure that there are no open wires on footpaths in Nana Peth and Bhavani Peth areas, where lakhs of warkaris are expected to stay.

The anti-encroachment department also sprung into action and removed all encroachments on Palkhi routes to facilitate easier travel. PMC’s health department will be on standby for providing any medical assistance to the warkaris and have also stocked necessary medical equipment.

PMC’s water department has cleaned all water tanks and has ensured that there will be additional water supply in the city considering the influx of five to six lakh warkaris into the city.

PMC has appealed warkaris to not eat food made and stored in the open to avoid any possibility of widespread food poisoning.The solid waste department cleaned all garbage containers in the area and has added more containers in areas where warkaris will be staying. Mobile toilets have also been deployed at various public places.

The mayor visited the palkhi route and ensured that there are no hurdles for walking on the route. PMC has also taken cognisance of the stray dog menace and will be taking necessary action to ensure that stray dogs and other animals are kept away from the wari procession.

The fire department is also on alert and is prepared to face any emergency situation. They will also be sending one fire brigade vehicle till Pandharpur for the safety of warkaris.PMC’s disaster management department is also prepared to help warkaris in the occurrence of any untoward incident.