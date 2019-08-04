Pune Municipal Corporation’s daily fix of 200 potholes fails to fill gaps on roads

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has repaired at least 1,800 potholes and patches in the last 10 days, but despite that residents continue to face inconvenience as potholes resurface on the road within a few days.

Aditya Nayak, a resident of Kothrud, said, “Earlier the potholes near Nal Stop were repaired and later the patchwork was done, however, the road is damaged again. If this is the pattern of repair work, the civic body must take action against the contractors who have built these roads in the first place.”

Despite the fact that the civic body on an average is repairing 200 potholes daily, the inconvenience caused due to this problem continues for residents facing heavy traffic jams and waterlogging across the city.

Anirudha Pawaskar, chief of PMC road department, said, “We repair all the road patches and potholes immediately as and when we are notified. However, we don’t get enough time to complete the process.”

“Immediately after the repair work is done, the traffic operations begin, thus not letting us work on it for a longer time and this leads to the repaired roads being damaged again,” said Pawaskar.

Responding to the resident’s claim, Pawaskar said, “According to the defect liability period, we can take action against contractors in the first three years. However, we can only take action against them if there are no other road excavations.”

According to Pawaskar, the on-road infrastructure work is bound to make an impact on the existing roads and repair works.

He said, “Right from the metro construction to works being done by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the entire system of roads get damaged. If there are any such road excavations, we cannot take action against the contractors.”

Areas where work was done on potholes:

Kothrud, Undri, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, PMC main building area, Undri, Kondhwa among others

