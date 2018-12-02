Pune municipal corporation to get playground plot on the prime Castel Royale premises

Amit Bhosale, managing director, Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) has confirmed that they will be handing over the plot reserved for a public playground to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in the coming weeks.

This plot of about 30,000 sq.ft is located next to tower-1 of the super luxury residential Castel Royale residential project, located on 20 acres off Aundh road on Park road outside the Khadki gate of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

“We have built the boundary wall, flattened the ground and also added a football turf where children often play. Since the land was reserved for a playground, we have completed the work that is due for ‘tabeyadi’ (handing over) and now, within two weeks we will sign the final agreement with the PMC. The playground is approximately 26,000 to 28,000 sq ft,” Bhosale said.

According to PMC’s estate department, the process for securing possession of the playground is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. The ownership of this playground will be with the PMC and it will become a public place, the department head Anil Muley said.

In a report on October 18 (‘Prime land in Pune’s Khadki secured for public utility space, to be used to build yoga centre’) Hindustan Times had reported how Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) leader Parshuram Wadekar and his wife, RPI corporator from Bopodi, Sunita Wadekar, had succeeded in securing prime public land of one acre which was enclosed in the Castel Royale residential project. The construction of a Vipassana and Yoga centre for the public is currently underway on the plot.

PMC’s deputy engineer JB Pawar who is handling the matter confirmed that the process for civic ownership of the plot on the 7/12 extract is in progress. This handing over of the developed plot is part of the agreement with the builder, Muley said.

Possession process in progress

Where is the playground?

What the builder says

What PMC says

Earlier report

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 16:31 IST