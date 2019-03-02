Pune players reign supreme in under-14 super series tennis

Pune players Manas Dhamne and Sonal Patil came out with the finest game of tennis to claim title defeating Veer Prasad from Mumbai and Lakshmi Prabha from Karur (Tamil Nadu) in respective finals of the all India ranking under-14 super series tennis tournament at ravine hotel tennis courts in Panchgani on Friday.

Manas Dhamne defeated Veer Prasad 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours battle while Sonal Patil overcomes the challenge of Lakshmi Prabha 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 15 minutes battle.

Top-seeded Dhamne went down in the first set and was 3-1 down in the second set before he turned the match into his favour with bringing variation in his shots. For Dhamne, drop shots turned out to be a lethal weapon as it earned him maximum points.

Patil was down 4-1 before she came out with a stunning fight back. Patil slowed down her game and played winners on the tandem to oust Lakshmi Prabha.

Making less unforced errors as compared to her opponent helped Patil to take home the title.

Results (Finals)

Boys: 1-Manas Dhamne (Mah) bt Veer Prasad (Mah) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Girls: 4-Sonal Patil (Mah) bt 1-Lakshmi Prabha (TN) 6-4, 6-3

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 16:39 IST