Pune police extern 16 criminals in attempt to conduct peaceful polls

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (Mcoca) Act has been invoked against sixteen members of Rizwan alias Tipu Sultan Pathan gang.

The gang is known to mainly operate from Sayyednagar. The action comes in the wake of series of steps taken by the Pune police, in order to conduct polls peacefully.

The externed criminals have been identified as Riziwan alias Tip Sultan Pathan, Azim alias Antya Mohammad Shaikh, Ajaz Sattar Shaikh, Rajesh Dilip Pawar, Sohail Anees Pathan, Saddam Saleem Pathan, Nadeem Babar Khan, Mateen Haqim Sayyed, Imtiaz Khaja Pathan, Ajaz Yusuf Inamdar Patel, Ajinkya alias Chingya Balasaheb Undre, Rishikesh alias Rishya Anil Sonwane, Zaid Kaleem Bagwan, Shahrukh alias Atti Raheem Shaikh and Ubaid Ansar Khan.

The gang had opened fire at a real estate developer in January, and have been on the police radar, ever since. Activities carried out by the group has been disturbing law and order in the area, police officials said. The action has been taken under the guidance of Sunil Phulari, additional commissioner; Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5; Milind Patil, assistant commissioner of police and senior officials of Wanowrie police station.

