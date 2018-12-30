Pune police prepare to act against revellers, drunk driving cases on New Year’s eve

The Pune police have geared up to usher the new year with precaution. A total of 6,000 police officials will be present on the city streets with 240 breathlysers to ensure peaceful new year celebrations, according to K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police.

The police have received 100 newbreathalysers from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in addition to the 140 existing breathlysers. Equipped with 240 breathlysers, the police will be monitoring 26 spots across the city where nakabandi will be in place.

“Every one from constable to commissioner of police will be on the roads to avoid any untoward incidents on December 31 and there will be several spots with nakabandi,” said commissioner Venkatesham while addressing the media at Bharosa centre at Pune police commissioner’s office on Saturday.

“The new year will also mark the beginning of strict police action against traffic rule violators. The action has already started in a few areas,” the police commissioner said while pointing out that over 500 cases of drunken driving were registered in the past few days.

On Thursday, Tejaswi Satpute, deputy commissioner of police, traffic had said the police have already started taking action against drink and drive.

"In the city, 500 drink and drive cases were reported in the last three days. It is a shocking number as they were working days. There were 7,500 helmet cases too. Drink and drive without helmet is a dangerous combination four self and drunken driving alone is very dangerous for others on road. Please follow rules for your own safety and for other Pune citizens (sic.),” tweeted Satpute.

To better deal with the booming number of motorists in the city, the police will be provided 100 body cameras, video cameras, and CCTV support, starting new year’s eve.

The commissioner asked revelers not to become nuisance for others while celebrating the new year. “Celebrate the new year but do not cause sadness to others,” said Venkatesham. He also warned the citizens against the use of loudspeakers and urged them to seek permission and follow process while holding celebrations.

As the new year sets in, the police are gearing up for reduced number of accidents and reduced number of traffic rule violations.

Forts, hills barred for partygoers

Revellers will not be allowed to celebrate the new year on any of the forts and hills surrounding Pune.

In the view of the general trend to bring in the New Year in by the lake sides or several forts in and around Pune and Mumbai, the state police and the forest department have taken precautionary measures to restrict the overenthusiastic revellers often involved in drunken brawls with local villagers and officials.

Srilakshmi Chikkam, Deputy Conservator of Forests at Maharashtra Forest Department, said, “The site of revellers on forts in a drunker state is very common on new year celebrations. However, it leads to a huge disturbance in the lives of the villagers along with the destruction of the property at times. Therefore, we have decided to the block the entry gates to these forts on December 31.”

She added, “To prevent any violence and maintain the forts, we will prevent everyone from going to the forts in Pune and neighbouring districts. We will have our teams deployed along with the personnel’s of the state police department. Besides, our teams will also be present on the fort to monitor every minute development.”

Some of the favourite New Year’s Eve spots that attract large number of revellers are forts such as Rajamachi, Lohagad and Koraigad in Lonavla, Tung-Tikona in Mulshi and Harishchandragad in Ahmednagar.

Celebrate New Year responsibly

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 14:57 IST