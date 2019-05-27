Pune police registers two cases of investment fraud worth Rs 28.20 lakh

Two cases of cheating have been registered by the Pune police on Saturday.

In the first case, a 28-year-old man registered a complaint at Koregaon Park police station on May 25 stating he was cheated of Rs 19.20 lakh. According to the complaint, the accused duo offered the victim higher returns by investing in a spa.

According to the police, the money was transferred to various bank accounts by the victim between April and June 2017. The accused did not sign any official documents regarding the investment, said the police.

In the second case, a 43-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police on May 25 stating he was cheated of Rs 9 lakh.

According to the police, the victim responded to a print advertisement seeking investors for a school. The victim transferred the said amount via multiple transactions to the account, but failed to receive any interest from the accused.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The police are yet to make arrests in both the cases.

First Published: May 27, 2019 16:47 IST