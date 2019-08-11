Pune police return stolen items worth ₹1.18 cr to rightful owners

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:58 IST

The Pune police commissioner’s office in Camp organised an event to return goods worth ₹ 1.18 crore, that had been reported stolen from 73 persons.

A total of 300 persons, including senior police officers were present during the handing over ceremony, held on Saturday. The returned goods included gold and silver ornaments, cash, vehicles among others.

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police (crime) appealed to people to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and deploy security guards at their housing societies and buildings. “These steps will assist in preventing burglaries and other crimes. We have intensified patrolling, as well as checking of criminals on record,” he added.

Of the cases in which valuables were returned, maximum were from Zone 4 (24 cases) and Zone 1 (18 cases). Among police stations, most cases (9) were from Samarth police station.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 16:58 IST