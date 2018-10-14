Pune’s Palash society: an eco-friendly way of life

Palash housing society located at Wakad has been adjudged as the best housing society of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for 2017- 2018 in March 2018 because of the numerous eco-friendly measures initiated by its residents.

Since August 2017, this housing society has been taking care of its own waste thus making it a zero waste society. “We have inducted a daily dump process whereby we are produce 800 kilogrammes to 1,000 kilogrammes of organic compost in our society. The compost is then distributed to farmers at a subsidised rate of ₹15 per kg,” says Kiran Wadgma, chairman of the society.

The society has windmills, rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems, sewage treatment plant (STP) and more than 800 trees around the periphery and on the society premises.

Windmills were set up as an alternate energy source for the residents of the society. (HT PHOTO)

“This project was declared as a green home as fly ash bricks were used for construction and as a source of alternate energy, the developer thought of putting up windmills and solar power. This project maintains its tag of being the first eco-friendly project in Wakad,” said Wadgma.The society plans toinstall up to 60 megawatts of rooftop solar panels by January 2019 which will reduce the load on the grid of the state power utility company.

This project became a cooperative society in 2012, and had its fair share of teething problems like the majority of windmills, RWH systems had stopped working and the society members had to spend a considerable amount of money to bring it back into working conditions.

After the society was formed, it undertook additional RWH ventures to save water like starting drip irrigation for gardens, revamping batteries for the windmills to increase the water tables in and around the society. This society was also the first one to install water-saving aerators which today helps save between 50 to 60000 litres of water daily stated Wadgma. Palash has also installed bird feeders in various parts of the society and every year they plant about 100 trees.

Solar panels set up on the terrace of one of the society buildings. (HT PHOTO)

The society was built in phases by builder and developer Vilas Javdekar and Associates, with the first phase in 2007- 2008 with two buildings. This was marketed as the first eco-friendly society to come up in Wakad, with a total of seven buildings and 1,200 members in 295 flats.

Ravi Johar, ex-chairman, who has been living in Palash since 2009, said, “I love the concept of living in an eco-friendly home. We have begun tutoring other societies about going eco-friendly.”

Mira Joshi has been living in this society for the past six years and said, “I was sold on the idea of living in an eco-friendly society besides having bigger spacious flats which was an added plus to be here”. The society members also have all shifted to use of clothbags in view of the plastic ban in place in the state.

A resident at the compost room of Palash co-operative housing society in Wakad, Pune. (HT PHOTO)

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 14:28 IST