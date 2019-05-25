Pune’s public transport body pays Rs27 cr after MNGL threatens to stop gas supply

Facing action to cut supply of compressed natural gas (CNG), the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) on Friday paid ₹27 crore of the ₹ 47.22 crore outstanding dues to Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, on Friday said that she has discussed the issue with the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and a part payment was cleared on Friday.

Santosh Sontakke, director, MNGL, said, “We received ₹27 crore on Friday evening and have decided to continue the supply of gas to the public transport company. We have called a meeting on Monday with Nayana Gunde, managing director, PMPML, and will decide the further course of action.”

The part payment comes after MNGL in a press conference held on Friday afternoon informed that they would stop the supply of gas as the dues of PMPML has mounted to ₹47.22 crore over the last two years.

MNGL officials said that despite sending multiple reminders to PMPML, it received no response or assurance for the clearance of dues.

Sontakke said, “We did everything to recover the dues, from sending reminders to meeting the officials concerned. However, we were told that grants from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are pending. The PMPML has paid ₹ 27 crore, but ₹20.22 crore is still outstanding. The dues have put a strain on our finances as we have to make payments to our vendors.”

MNGL supply

1,235: Number of CNG buses

60,000 kg: Daily supply to PMPML

Rs 30 lakh: Worth gas consumed by PMPML per day

Rs 10 crore: Worth gas consumed by PMPML per month

5: Number of gas filling stations for PMPML

67: Number of MNGL pumps in the district

3.60 lakh kg: daily sale of MNGL

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:32 IST