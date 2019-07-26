Pune’s SPPU radio surpasses boundary, to give voice to other colleges

To increase student participation and enhance and encourage creative content, Vidyavani radio, Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) community radio service, is expanding its wings. Pune’s first online community radio will tie-up with colleges under the umbrella of SPPU.

The radio station has tied up with many colleges and is taking workshops for students who wish to be a part of the community radio service. Programmes aired from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm will provide a platform to students from other colleges to express talent.

“In a community radio, participation of the youth is necessary. Hence, we have introduced some programmes for students of other colleges to increase their involvement in Vidyavani radio. Students from various colleges were invited for training. The next step is to let students create their own content. This will help get maximum participation and the programmes will be supervised by us,” said Mahesh Jagtap, producer, Vidyavani radio.

Vidyavani radio tied up with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahavidyalay in May , wherein, students from their Marathi department are participating in content generation and other activities related to the radio. Students from Baburao Gholap College, Sangvi; HV Desai College, Budhwar peth and other colleges in the city are participating in the radio programmes.

“With no restriction of age, education, caste, religion and language to participate in the community radio, students can come and speak or showcase their talent which will be recorded and aired. This is the first time that Vidyavani has opened its arms to other students. Earlier, only SPPU students could participate. We are now looking for a long-term association with students,” Jagtap said.

Welcoming the move, Ketan Purohit, a student of Modern College said, “I have always wished to be a part of radio programme. Vidyavani radio has given me an opportunity. Maximum students should take advantage of the SPPU’s community radio team initiative.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:47 IST