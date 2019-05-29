Pune SRPF official booked for misappropriation of funds worth ₹62.98 lakh

The Pune police have booked an assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) attached with the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) on Monday for alleged misappropriation of funds worth ₹62.98 lakh, officials said.

The accused Ranjeet Jagannath Jagtap is a police welfare officer at Group 1 (SRPF) in the city. According to police officials, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Jagtap on Monday for misappropriation of funds meant for purchasing goods at subsidised rates from canteen stores department (CSD).

Jagtap did not settle bills worth ₹62,98,953. These transactions took place between January 1, 2016 and August 31, 2018, said officials adding that the action was taken following completion of an internal inquiry. According to officials, the goods bought from the Talegaon canteen were sold to the SRPF employees. Jagtap allegedly used the money that came from the sale of the goods for his personal gains.

“They (SRPF) have a canteen in the Wanowrie campus. They stock up from a bigger canteen of SRPF located in Talegaon. The canteen stocks up on groceries. Once you buy from the Talegaon canteen, the bill needs to be cleared. However, in this case the bill was not cleared. When he was asked to settle the bill, and he did not, they lodged a complaint,” said assistant police inspector VB Jagtap of Wanowrie police station, who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by assistant police inspector Ramesh Vethekar, a police welfare officer at Group 1 (SRPF).

The police have not arrested Jadhav and are investigating the transactions. A case of criminal breach of trust was filed against him at the Wanowrie police station under Section 408 of the Indian Penal Code.

