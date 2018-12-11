Pune traffic branch on helmet rule: Rs 12.06 lakh in fines from 2,412 offenders

The Pune Traffic Branch has fined as many as 2,412 persons for not wearing helmets and recovered a fine of Rs 12.06 lakh from December 4 across the city. The drive is taking place in all the 22 traffic division under the guidance of DCP ( Traffic ) Tejaswi Satpute who has taken a lead in creating helmet literacy among the residents especially the youth with the objective of bringing down accidental deaths due to helmetless riding.

Incidentally, the traffic personnel went a step ahead in enforcing the law when they saw two youths riding helmetless inside Wadia College, where they went inside the college campus and fined them. DCP ( Traffic) Tejaswi Satpute confirmed the incident to Hindustan Times and, said, “Policemen and officials took strict action to spread the message of safety among the college students.” A video related to the police action against the two youths went viral across the city on Monday.

Satpute further said that there is an urgent need to educate the residents about importance of wearing helmet while riding a two-wheeler which is mandatory according to the law. “ We have approached over 250 educational institutes and the response has been really encouraging. Most of the educational institutions have issued a notice to students that they will not allow riding helmetless riders inside the campus. Besides, suo moto action is being taken by them to enforce the law and help the traffic police in their mission to make Pune safe for the residents,” she said.

Principal of Poona College of Arts, Commerce and Science Dr Anwar Shaikh said that the youths ride rashly and are negligent in the area in which the college is located. “ We appreciate the stand taken by the police commissioner K Venkatesham in strictly enforcing the law against the helmetless riders. We have also issued an ultimatum in this regard and have already started creating awareness about the issue ,” he said.

Traffic cops attached to the 22 traffic division teams have been visiting randomly selected areas where educational institutions are situated where most of the young offenders were caught off-guard by the traffic police . The police sought their licenses , imposed penalties and receipts were issued to the violators all through the peak morning and evening hours during the day.

Safety of city residents

In order implement the decision of compulsorily wearing helmets while riding in and around city limits from January 1, 2019, onwards

-The Pune Traffic Branch has fined as many as 2,412 persons for not wearing helmets and recovered a fine of Rs 12.06 lakh from December 4

-The police have approached 250 educational institutes and the response has been really encouraging. Traffic cops attached to the 22 traffic division teams have been visiting randomly selected areas where educational institutions are situated where most of the young offenders were caught off-guard by the traffic police .

-The traffic police department have fined a total of 101 officials from the Central Building for not wearing helmets and other offences on Wednesday.

-The Pune traffic department will soon be ordering petrol pumps to stop selling to people who arrive at the pumps on their two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:18 IST