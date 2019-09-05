Pune traffic police introduces diversions to deal with congestion during Ganeshotsav

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:19 IST

The Pune traffic police have put in place traffic diversions to minimise congestion during the two-week long Ganesh festival.

Based on the expected movement of devotees and visitors, the traffic police department have mapped various blockades and diversions. From Friday, September 6 to Wednesday September 11, the police have closed Laxmi road from Hamjekhan chowk to Tilak chowk between 5am and midnight for vehicles.

Shivaji road between Gadgil statue chowk to Jedhe chowk will also be closed for vehicular traffic. Similarly, the road between Pooram chowk and Appa Balwant chowk on Bajirao road will also be closed for all kinds of vehicles till Wednesday, September 11.

The road from Maratha chamber to Hirabaug chowk will be closed for private vehicles, however, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and autorickshaws will continue to ply on this road. The road stretch from Belgaug chowk to Rameshwar chowk will also be closed for vehicular movement.

These routes will be blocked using barricades and ropes.

