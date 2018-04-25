Pune transport department to add 200 more ‘midi’ buses to fleet by June end

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will procure 200 ‘midi’ buses for its fleet by the end of June. The move comes after a positive response from commuters for the 30 midi buses that have been plying on various routes in the city.

Dattatray Mane, PMPML transport manager, said, “Considering the increasing number of passengers using PMPML buses, we had proposed the induction of midi buses to the existing fleet. We are procuring these buses through multiple phases.”

He further added, “In the first phase, we inducted 30 midi buses. They were introduced as the ‘Tejaswini’ buses which run exclusively for women passengers. In the second phase we added 72 more buses, taking the total number to 102.”

By the end of June we will acquire the remaining 98 buses, added Mane.

Another PMPML official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “In PMPML there is a significant number of buses that are over 15 years old which are currently in operation. Even with regular maintenance, it is very difficult for the department to operate such buses.”

He further added, “Midi buses will be useful at the time of a breakdown. Although the seating capacity is lower in the midi buses, it will give PMPML time to fix an

d maintain the existing fleet and help mitigate the chaos caused by the older buses breaking down.”

On International Women’s Day, PMPML had inducted 30 midi buses for women to its ‘Tejaswini’ fleet plying on eight select routes.

“The response has been phenomenal and over two lakh women used Tejaswini buses in only a months’ time. Considering the response, the authorities are also planning to extend existing routes and add more routes for the Tejaswini buses,” according to a PMPML official.

“The number of passengers travelling through these buses daily is 6, 728. Scheduled buses handle around 8, 000 passengers and the total revenue from the service in a month is ₹85, 910,” added PMPML officials.