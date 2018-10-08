Pune: two leopard attacks in two days, have villagers scared

Residents of Ghodegaon village in Pune district have suffered leopard attacks on consecutive days, Friday, October 5 and Saturday, October 6. Villagers suspect the same big cat was involved in both the attacks in which 11 people have been injured.

Panic is the predominant vibe in the area even as a leopard rescue centre team from Junnar is on site to try and prevent further damage.

In the first instance, on Friday, the attack took place at the Dhondmal-Shindewati patch on the Bhimashankar road to Ghodegaon. The leopard attacked five two-wheelers leaving riders with minor injuries. On Saturday evening, four villagers on two-wheelers were attacked in a similar fashion on the same stretch. Ghodegaon is 80km from Pune.

The forest department has installed two traps near Dhondmal and Hotel Sahyadri in Shindewadi. A team led by veterinary doctor Ajay Deshmukh is at the spot for review.

“Our primary observation is that the leopard has her cubs nearby and she crosses this particular patch of road around 7.30 pm-8 pm. She attacks people in fear of them harming her cubs. To avoid another repetition we have taken a few preventive measures,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Forest officers along with local police and villagers formed a team near the Dhondmal-Shindewati patch, not allowing two-wheelers to pass between 7 pm and 8 pm.

“We have cleared the roadside grass, so she can’t hide there for a surprise attack. Our vehicle is patrolling the area and all two-wheelers are escorted by a forest department vehicle,” said Deshmukh.

A village resident who was attacked by the leopard. (HT FILE PHOTO)

When asked for the best solution in this human-animal conflict, he said, “We have seen such cases in the past. A mother leopard is always an issue. It is best to let her pass and not feel threatened . Once she realises that the area is getting crowded, she will relocate to another place. Till then the villagers need to remain patient,” said Deshmukh.

On June 24, this year, similar attacks were reported at Bankar phata – Junnar road, where a leopard attacked four two-wheelers and injured the pillion riders in a span of two hours. Later it was found that the leopard had three cubs.

Meanwhile, the injured villagers are being treated at a primary health centre at Ghodegaon. They were later vaccinated in the Yashwantrao memorial hospital in Pimpri.

Leopards on the prowl

Past leopard attacks include

September 4: Rakesh Dumbare at Ahinavewadi, Junnar around midnight while he was returning home on his two-wheeler on .

May 16: Farm worker, Hanumant Mahadev Jadhav 45, was sleeping in the open on a farm in Otur.

May 3 :A motorbike rider Prasad Ankush Kavade,and his mother Surekha at around 7:30 pm in Hivre Khurd area

April 16: Mahendra Waman and his wife noticed a leopard emerging from the woods and chasing their motorcycle along the Wadgaon Anand to Kalewadi road at Pimpalwandi in Junnar.

March 29 : Farmers, Baban Vehle and Arun Gade, from Bhama Ashkhed village, Rajgurunagar, were mauled by a female leopard.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:15 IST