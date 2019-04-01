Pune university to inaugurate eight outlets of food mall in four months

Savitribai Phule Pune University(SPPU) will have a food mall with several food outlets and large seating capacity in the next four months, said officials.

The construction of the food mall worth Rs 1.05 crore started last week near the department of Law inside SPPU. The administration will be talking to various food outlets, caterers and hoteliers in order to make them part of the food mall.

The construction of the food mall comes amid the recent incident where worms were alleged to be found in SPPU refectory food, after which the officials decided to focus on food mall construction work.

“It is an important project for us and we have started the work last week. The food mall will have eight different food outlets. We will be inviting renowned vendors and caterers to be part of the food mall which will cater pizza, pasta, pav bhaji and Chinese food. The rates of the food will be as per the market rates and not at subsidised rates. The food mall is coming up at the central location next to the department of Law inside Savitribai Phule Pune University. We have set a target of four months and will try to start operation by August 2019,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar of SPPU.

At present, there is one big refectory and three other canteens inside the SPPU campus.

Though the idea of the food mall has been there for a long time now, the work for the same started immediately after the student groups protested against allegedly finding worms in the food served.

When quizzed about the structural details, Deepak Tupekar, executive engineer, Savitribai Phule Pune University said , “We have started the base work for the food mall which is be constructed on a total area of 8,000 square feet. It will be a centrally supported structure in round shape with stretched canvas shed over it.

“The structure will be similar to that found at airports. There will be multi-cuisine outlets which will have separate kitchens for everyone. There will be inner and outer seating arrangement at two levels. The seating capacity of the food mall will at least 400.” Tupekar said that there would be two walking ramps for entry into the mall and there would be dedicated ample space for vehicle parking outside the mall. “Special deign is made for the outlets, which will have a serving area in front of the outlet. There would be a main counter, kitchen and washing area. Special provision has been made for wash basin. There will be toilets for boys and girls. The entire mall will be surrounded by trees and landscaping work will be done. There will also be a 12metre and 7.5-metre road leading to the mall.”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 16:22 IST