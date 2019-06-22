Pune will save more than Nagpur:Maha-Metro 

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) claims it has the Nagpur Metro up and running with the total project cost seven per cent lower than its budget.

For Pune, Maha-Metro aims to increase that cost saving figure and believes it can do so.

Speaking to HT in Nagpur on a “ride and experience” tour of the Nagpur metro, Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro says, “Nagpur metro got commissioned before time and the same will happen in Pune. The Nagpur metro is the first mega project completed in less than its estimated cost. Total project cost was ~8,680 crore and Maha Metro was able to save at least Rs 600 crore on the project.”

As far as Dixit is concerned, Maha-Metro is the only public sector organisation in the country that has been able to accomplish this cost saving.

Maha-Metro is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Maharashtra and is carrying out the two mega metro projects in Pune and Nagpur.

The Nagpur metro is already commissioned on a 11km route with commercial operations in place.

Pune Metro is scheduled to launch by December 2019 or January 2020.

Dixit says that as per a recent survey, all mega projects in the country with a budget more than Rs 1,000 crore are delayed and there are cost escalations.

Meanwhile, after the state government announced transit oriented development policy in a 500-metre radius around the metro stations in Pune on March 8, it has fixed the maximum permissible floor space index (FSI) to four.

However, not all plot owners under the transit-oriented development zone will get the benefit of four FSI, as it depends on the size of the plot.

How Maha-metro saved Nagpur...

Total project cost - Rs 8.680 crore

Cost saving - at least Rs 600 crore

Global tenders

Saving - Rs 200 crore

- Rakes and wagons order goes to China

- Other material being imported from Japan and other countries too be assembled in China

Tie-ups

Saving - Rs 200 crore

Ticketing system - contract with the State Bank of India (SBI) for multi-mobility card.

- SBI bears cost of installing ticket machines and entry exit points at all metro stations.

Pune forecast

“The same will happen in Pune. Pune metro will save even more cost.”

- Brijesh Dixit, MD, Mahametro

Swargate-Katraj delayed due to “route suggestions”

Pune’s Swargate to Katraj metro rail extension will miss its deadline and now only be completed as part of the second phase of the Pune Metro.

Pune metro’s first phase is expected to go live in 2021 and is on track to meet the deadline.

“The route will be finalised, but now it will happen in the second phase of the Pune metro,” Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit, has said, implying phase one will not be delayed for any reason.

Political interference is being cited by Maha-Metro authorities as being the cause of Pune’s Swargate to Katraj metro rail extension being delayed.

Dixit says, “Maha-Metro has asked for the financial report on the route between Swargate and Katraj. Maha-Metro has prepared three options, including an underground metro, an elevated track on Satara road, and a third option that runs via market yard and Gangadham chowk.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked MahaMetro to prepare a development project report (DPR) for the Swargate to Katraj route, but local leaders are suggesting various route options, instead of opting for the straight route, on Satara road.

Hence, Maha-Metro is not able to finalise the DPR and the final route will now be delayed.

The Chinchwad to Nigdi metro extension, on the other hand, is expected to be granted the central government’s permission before the onset of the state assembly elections, three months from now.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s DPR request for the Chinchwad to Nigdi line has been submitted by Maha-Metro and has the state government’s nod.

International tenders for Pune metro’s rakes, wagons out in two days

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has begun the process to procure rakes and wagons for the Pune metro, the first route of which is scheduled to go life January 2020.

Brijesh Dixit, Maha-Metro managing director, said, “Maha-Metro will float the tender for purchasing this week. The tender document is ready and will be published in two days. The total requirement for the Pune metro is 34 rakes and 102 wagons.”

This is a global tender and Maha-Metro has specified Pune specific designs for the wagons.

According to Maha-Metro authorities, rakes from Nagpur will be transferred to Pune for trials, with Pune’s own stock arriving later.

Metro officials have not disclosed the estimated cost for the rakes, but insist that the designs of the metro rail for Pune will have a “local touch”.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro officials have also said that the extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro line to Kharadi IT park will add ~1,000 crore to the existing budget. A delegation of various IT industries had demanded an extension of the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro stretch till Kharadi IT Park.

The Vanaz-Ramwadi metro line extends till Kalyaninagar, however, this would need to extend further if it is to reach Kharadi, which is a major alteration.

Maha-Metro will also need to make a separate detailed project report (DPR) for this extension route.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 14:40 IST