Puneri Paltan: Rich by purse, poor by performance

Sep 25, 2019

Nitin Tomar (Rs 1.20cr), Siddharth Desai (Rs 1.45cr) – the two crorepatis at the Season 7 auctions - have failed on the mat.

Tomar has only earned 52 points in 11 matches for the Puneri Paltan, while Desai collected 140 points in 16 matches for Telugu Titans.

As a result, Paltan need a miracle to get into playoffs, while the Titans are already out of contention of making it to the top six.

The other three (refer box) big money signings have also performed below expectations. These performances might turn out to be an eye opener for franchises who spend heavily on big names.

So far, the season is turning out to be best for lesser known players.

Two exceptional players who have carried on their performances from season 6 in to season 7 are – Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) and Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur Pink Panthers). Both these players were retained by respective franchises.

Oh no, Tomar

Puneri Paltan brought Nitin Tomar with the ‘Final Bid Match’ card in the auctions spending Rs 1.20 crore.

Before the first match he was declared unfit, and sat out first five matches. Youngsters, like Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite, had to step in for the Paltan.

When Tomar returned, it was almost too late and then, he could not gain any momentum.

Looking at Season 7, so far, it is almost an anomaly. If franchises are putting their money on the basis of past performances of players then, they need perhaps need a different strategy.

Player Name Price (in Rs) Matches played Points earned

Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans Rs 1.45 crore 16 140

Nitin Tomar Puneri Paltan 1.20 crore 11 52

Rahul Chaudhari 94 lakh Tamil Thalaivas 18 120

Monu Goyat 93 lakh UP Yoddha 9 46

Sandeep Narwal 89 lakh U Mumba 16 51

Current top 5 scorers in PKL 7

All retained by teams from season 6 or earlier

Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 245 total points, 18 matches

Pardeep Narwal, Patna Pirates 224 total poins 18 matches;

Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 213 total points 17 matches

Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 175 total points 18 matches;

Vikas Kandola Haryana Steelers 142 total points 14 matches

Sep 25, 2019