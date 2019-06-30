Rains turn Pune’s Vishrambaug wada into drainage pool

Incessant rain in the last few days has soaked up Vishrambaug wada, the 200-year-old Grade 1 heritage site spread 40 thousand square foot. The ancient structure belonged to Bajirao Peshwa the second, in Sadashiv peth.

The heavy rainfall has left the historical structure stinking with drainage water getting accumulated in the courtyard.

“During the monsoon, the water level rises to knee level and we have to wade through it to reach to the shop from the entrance,” said Kalpana Khandekar, who has been working at the Punawadi to Punyanagari, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) run exhibition located on the first floor of the wada.

Madanlal Kaystha, who oversees the exhibition, said, “Due to flooding, we are also losing tourists and visitors. Seeing the floating debris, garbage, people avoid entering the wada.”

On June 28, one of the wada’s three parallel courtyards was flooded ankle-deep with dirty water because of heavy rains. Plastic bottles and bags, paper cups, lime deposits fallen off the recently completed work on the Deewan Khana (court) were seen floating in the accumulated water. According to Kaystha, the garbage had entered the vicinity from the storm water line located outside the structure, pushed in by rain. PMC had brought in contractors who were wading in the stinking water trying to clean up the mess, finally managing to reduce the water level by opening the outside drainage chamber.

Virendra Tilekar, PMC deputy engineer, said, “It has been a regular occurrence. Sadly, we cannot do much due to the ground levelling of the heritage structure is lower than the roads outside, which pushes water into the courtyard when it rains. We are working on trying to find alternatives as we have also begun work on the restoration of the wada. Restoration requires time and the wada also houses part of the post office as well as the government library which needs to be relocated.”

62 potholes expose PMC’s pre-monsoon road repairs

Debunking Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) claim stating completion of pre-monsoon repair work, it received a list of 62 locations having major potholes that lead to waterlogging and traffic jams, from the traffic police department earlier this week.

Several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after the arrival of rains causing severe traffic jams. Taking a serious cognisance of the situation, the city traffic police department has written a letter to the PMC road department requesting immediate completion of repair work.

Pankaj Deshmukh, head, city traffic department, said, “We have sent a list of 62 locations where major waterlogging due to potholes has been reported. It leads to traffic jam. We have requested the civic body to immediately commence repairs on these potholes.”

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief, road department, PMC said, “We started the repair work immediately after we received the letter from the city traffic department. Our quick response teams are always ready to cater to such complaints.”

According to Pawaskar, the civic body will complete repairs on these potholes in the next 10-15 days.

He said, “Majority of these potholes are located in Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Ahmednagar road, Katraj and Undri. I have given instructions to all the ward offices to immediately repair potholes highlighted by the city traffic department.”

Pawaskar has urged residents to write to the PMC regarding areas where road maintenance work is either not done or incomplete. He assured that the quick response teams will be send to respective areas to repair bad roads within 48 hours of receiving the complaint.

Dam water rises, heavy rain forecast: IMD

The water stock in the four reservoirs that supply water to the city has improved after the city received heavy rains in the past few days. The average catchment area of the dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar —received 148 mm in two days, which added 0.36 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water in the reservoirs, bringing respite to the city suffering from water cuts.

Officials said that the total water level in dams has reached 2.56 TMC from Thursday’s 2.20 TMC after catchment areas of these reservoirs received heavy rains. Heavy showers continued in the catchments areas of these dams on Saturday too, a day after city and adjoining areas were lashed by heavy rains. The city witnessed cases of waterlogging and flooding in certain areas, with non-stop deluge of rain throughout Friday night.

The water level has increased in Pavana river near Ravet-Punavle Bandhara due to the incessant rains since the past two days. ( HT/PHOTO )

On Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 59.7mm rainfall in 24 hours up to 8.30 am. The weather department has forecast heavy rains on Sunday and cautioned commuters to travel safely on highways and expressway.

“The roads on the ghat section tend to get slippery due to heavy rainfall. The state is set to witness

heavy rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days, increasing chances of landslides,” said, Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai on July

3. Similarly Central Maharashtra, Marathwada too will experience heavy rain, while Vidarbha experienced heavy rain on June 29. IMD has forecast increase in rainfall in the region till July 3.

Rainfall in last 24 hours in catchment area

Khadakwasla - 76 mm

Panshet - 170 mm

Varasgaon - 151 mm

Temghar. - 197 mm

Total storage as on June 29, 2019: 2.56 TMC - 8.77 %

Total storage on June 29, 2018: 3.22 TMC - 11.04 %

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 14:21 IST