Residents of Sangvi in Pune return to submerged wreckage in place of homes

The Nikalje family of Sangvi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad had to kick open the jammed front door of their house as it has become soggy and swollen as their first-floor residential flat remained submerged due to heavy rains.

Residents who returned to their houses in Sangvi area on Tuesday after being rescued when swollen Pavana waters entered their buildings on Sunday blamed civic authorities for not alerting them about water discharge from dam.

When Santosh and Aparna Nikalje entered their house, household items like thread and an inhaler floated in half-foot deep water. The water level was at least 3-4 feet deep until Monday. The family found papers and books under sofa cushions, and a broken steel furniture frame.

“We did not get any warning before dam water was discharged into the river. It had happened last in 2014, but waters had only reached till the light post outside our buildings,” said Santosh, who works as a newspaper vendor in Savitribai Phule Pune University area. Their house is located on the first floor of Mandakini apartment, one of the buildings in a line of residential societies in Shitolenagar area of Sangvi.

As the Nikalje family was rescued from their house, Charusheela Palkar, 46, chose to stay in her second floor house in the building for two days as water and electricity supply were cut. The woman who walks with a limp had her pet dog as sole company for two days. “I had stored grains and drinking water for a few days. I lit a lamp in the nights and kept myself busy. By the time the information of water discharge reached us, and we could react, waters had reached the building.”

She is among the many citizens residing on upper floors of buildings and choosing to stay put. Advocate Sangeeta Bandal, a resident of Ankur-B co-operative housing society in Indraprastha road in New Sangvi area, did not have that choice. “Our house is on the first floor. As soon as the water level started rising, sewage entered toilets and kitchen areas and our bedroom was flooded with outside water. The authorities in the past used to sound a flood siren. None of that happened this time. NDRF staff came to our rescue. I still have not seen my house.”

Buckets, tables, plastic households floated outside houses and commercial establishments.

“We had stocked onions and grains to provide food for the youth who live alone and work in companies. Edible goods worth ₹40,000-50,000 inside the eatery have been damaged,” said Prakas Lembhe, 23, owner of a small eatery called Mahalsai Bhojnalay in Sangvi.

While the people from nearby slums rushed to rehabilitation centres set up in school, people from residential societies either went to nearby relatives’ houses or chose to stay back.

