Pune’s Sassoon hospital helps pregnant woman reach Nanded

pune

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:59 IST

The eight-month pregnant woman who walked 25-km with her husband in search of a bus to Nanded has been provided with an ambulance by the medical social superintendent’s office of the Sassoon General hospital.

“When I was roaming around, looking for a bus, I was not expecting this kind of help. I cannot thank you enough for helping my family. I look forward to being in my home,” said Chanchal Sasane, 20, who commenced her journey to Nanded with her husband Amol Sasane, on Thursday afternoon.

The woman and her husband were found at the Wagheshwar parking space in Wagholi looking for a bus to Nanded as they had left their relative’s home in Pune. The couple are daily wage labourers.

Sasane was brought to Sassoon Hospital with the help of the police. She was provided with tests for pregnancy-related checks as well as a Covid-19 swab test. Her husband and she were provided with accommodation in the hospital for three nights and two days before an ambulance was arranged for them.

“We are in a position to help such people. It was a matter of few phone calls and pushing people. It is upon the new generation to facilitate a change in this system,” said a young resident medical officer who did not wish to be named, but facilitated the communication between the patient and the social work department.

Once the ambulance and the donor for the ambulance was arranged for, police permission was facilitated.

While applying for police permission, the hospital provided for health checks for the driver of the ambulance as well as the husband of the woman.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Ashok Morale and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bachchan Singh ensured timely approval of travel pass.

“When the lockdown started, we had multiple such cases of people who were stuck in the hospital. Donors from welfare organisations provided support so that free ambulance services could be provided to these patients. It was a positive move by the hospital,” said a senior official at the hospital who also did not wish to be named.