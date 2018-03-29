Satara-based varsity head booked for issuing bogus certificates

Following the reports of issuance of fake certificates of engineering, medical and other streams to students, the Satara police have booked Vitthal Madane, who runs Inox University in Satara, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Divisional director of higher education department of Kolhapur region has started a probe against the university operating through Satara, which had allegedly sold more than 400 forged marksheets and certificates, including medical and barrister of universities.

Ajay Sali, additional divisional director of higher education department (Kolhapur) said, “On Monday, our team visited the office at the address mentioned in the complaint.We found that Madane is running the varsity in 10x10 sq ft small room.Our officer have submitted the detailed enquiry report and will take action as per the University Act 2013.”

Dhanraj Mane, director, Higher Education said, “The education minister has given instruction for detailed enquiry in the case.I have already released a letter to all divisional officers in Maharashtra to take strong action against such universities."

The issue came to light when an NGO Human Right Awareness and Protection (HRAP) alleged that the organisation ‘Inox University’ was functioning without any permission from the education board and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The NGO’s vice-president Abhishek Haridas said that such universities are totallyunauthorized. "Madane, head of this fake University is distributing medical, barrister, Phd, engineering and science certificates at only Rs.50,000 without attending a single lecture. Report of education department also revealed that the university has issued more than 400 certificates."

Haridas said that he received threats from Madane and lodged a police complaint at Vishrambaug police station on March 25. Madane said that his organisation was registered with Maharashtra education department . “I have registered my University with the state ministry of education and I have permission for that.”

Officers from education department have visited they found,residents nearby were totally unaware about this University running in their area. Inox University do not have proper space,playground and laboratory. Enquiry report stated that,University runs 50 different certificate courses without any permission.

The website of Inox University claims that University is having 768 faculties, 678 approved courses, 800 certified teachers who runs the Inox University and made 485 happy students till date.

The website mentions, Inox University is affiliated to or having membership of International Commission for Higher Education (ICFHE), International Accreditation and Recognition Council (IARC), International Online Universities Accreditation Commission (IOUAC).

The website further claims that, Inox International University is a leading online university in the world. Arjun Charitable Foundation has undergone strategic partnership with university to enrol evaluate and recommend the suitable candidates for the prestigious institute.