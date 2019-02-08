Senior national tennis: Local players bag double crowns, with Pune taking home 8 out of 12 titles

City players Nitten Kirrtane (45-plus), Madhav Ghate (65-plus) and Pravin Mahajan (70-plus) bagged a double crown each on the day when Pune players bagged eight of the twelve titles in the Solaris GISTA Senior National tennis tournament, at the Solaris courts, Mayur Colony on Thursday.

Similarly, Mumbai’s Mayur Vasant (55-plus) and Ahmedabad’s Yogesh Shah (60-plus) won a double each bagging the singles and doubles events.

In the 35-plus category, Ravindra Pandey from Pune downed city mate Mandar Wakankar 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 to claim the singles title.

In the doubles final, Mandar in company with Sangram Chaphekar, made up for his singles loss to stand tall by beating down Amit Kindo and Manoj Kusalkar 6-2, 6-4.

Seasoned veteran Nitten dominated the 45-plus category. In the singles, Nitten put aside Ajay Kamat 6-0, 6-1. Later, Nittin joined the team with Ajay to outplay Sunil Lulla and Ajit Sail 6-2, 6-3.

The 55-plus category had Vasant sweepstakes bagging the singles against local favourite Jayant Pawar 6-0, 6-0 and later along with Meher Prakash put aside Jayant Pawar and Sanjay Kamat 6-1, 6-0.

Later, in the 65-plus category, Madhav Ghate claimed the singles title downing DS Ramarao from Mumbai 6-3, 6-2 and later partnered VLSN Raju to put aside Dhaval Patel and E Kinikar 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles showdown.

In the 70-plus category, Pravin Mahajan won a hard-fought final against Sham Gaikwad 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

In the doubles, Pravin Mahajan and Shyam Gaikwad, both from Pune blanked Dudley D’Souza and Baba Rodriques 6-1, 6-0.

Results (Finals)

35 plus: Ravindra Pandey (Pune) bt Mandar Wakankar (Pune) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7

Doubles: Mandar Wakankar and Sangram Chaphekar bt Amit Kindo and Manoj Kusalkar 6-2, 6-4.

45 plus: Nitten Kirrtane (Pune) bt Ajay Kamat (Pune) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Ajay Kamat and Nittin Kirrtane bt Sunil Lulla and Ajit Sail 6-2, 6-3.

55 plus: Mayur Vasant (Mumbai) bt Jayant Pawar (Pune) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Mayur Vasant and Meher Prakash bt Jayant Pawar and Sanjay Kamat 6-1, 6-0.

60 plus: Yogesh Shah (Ahmedabad) bt Ravindra Nagarkar (Buldhana) 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Yogesh Shah and Ajay Lakhotia bt M.Suresh and M.Fernandes 6-2, 6-2.

65 plus: Madhav Ghate (Pune) bt DS Ramarao (Mumbai) 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Madhav Ghate and VLSN Raju bt Dhaval Patel and E Kinikar 6-3, 6-4

70 plus: Pravin Mahajan (Pune) bt Sham Gaikwad (Pune) 7-5, 2-6, 10-7

Doubles: Praveen Mahajan and Shyam Gaikwad bt Dudley D’Souza and Baba Rodriques 6-1, 6-0.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:12 IST