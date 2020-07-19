e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The two were staying at a housing society in Padwalnagar, Thergaon and are natives of Kampala Masaka in Uganda.

pune Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The duo was staying in the country on expired visas, according to police.
The duo was staying in the country on expired visas, according to police.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

Two Ugandan nationals were arrested late Friday night by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for running a sex trade at their apartment.

The two were staying at a housing society in Padwalnagar, Thergaon and are natives of Kampala Masaka in Uganda. The duo was staying in the country on expired visas, according to police.

“They were staying on student visa that expired in 2018. We are yet to get any college admission records from them,” said senior inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station.

The two used a WhatsApp number to fix alleged meetings with clients, according to the police.

The police sent a decoy customer and caught them in a raid at 8pm on Friday.

Assistant inspector Sapna Devtale of Wakad police station is the complainant as well as the investigating officer in the case.

The two were booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. The case was registered at Wakad police station.

The two were produced in court for further custody. The police will also initiate deportation process for them.

top news
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Rajnath meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment which took on Chinese in Ladakh
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Cong hits back at BJP with demand for Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
Kejriwal says not the time for blame game over Delhi waterlogging death
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Assam’s flood-affected battle Covid-19 in relief camps; none infected yet
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In