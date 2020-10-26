Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Lonavla; one detained

pune

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:31 IST

Former Shiv Sena local unit chief in Lonavla Rahul Shetty was shot dead on Monday morning a few metres from his house, police officials said.

According to the police, two unidentified persons shot three bullets at Shetty, 43, while he was at tea stall near his house at Jaychand chowk in Lonavla, a hill station around 60 kilometres from Pune city.

The assailants also stabbed Shetty, son of former Sena leader Umesh Shetty, in his neck with a sharp weapon before they fled the spot at around 9am. The police later detained one person, who is being interrogated.

“We have recovered the CCTV footage of the area and one suspect has been detained. The motive behind the attack is being investigated,” said superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh while refusing to divulge more information about the probe.

Police officials said that Shetty had sustained bullet injuries on head and chest. He was lying in a pool of blood when some people rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Deshmukh, there were at least two assailants. “One of them fired three rounds at Shetty when he was outside his tea shop,” said Deshmukh.

His relatives and friends said that Shetty had informed the Lonavla city police station after receiving indications that he might be killed. Police said that they are investigating the case based on CCTV footage of the area.

Shetty’s father Umesh was also killed around 30 years ago in Lonavla as a result of personal enmity.

Meanwhile in another incident, one Ganesh Naidu was killed with sharp weapons near Hanuman Tekdi on Sunday around 10pm. One of the assailants also sustained injuries in the incident and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Lonavla city police are investigating both the incidents and are searching for the accused.