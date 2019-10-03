Shiv Sena’s Bajirao Lande booked for allegedly slapping female party member in Pune

pune

A 60-year-old Shiva Sena member was booked for hurling illicit abuses and slapping a female party member during a party meeting on Wednesday.

The accused person was identified as Bajirao Lande, a resident of Landewadi, Bhosari.

Lande was at the meeting organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the Shiv Sena as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its seat sharing plans for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday.

“He is currently at the YCM (Yashwatnrao Chavan Memorial) Hospital for the treatment of some injuries caused during Wednesday’s disturbance. The hospital doctors are yet to discharge him. Once the doctors discharge him, we will arrest him. Policemen are at the hospital to keep a watch on him,” said assistant police inspector Prashant Aradwad of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 47-year-old female member of Shiv Sena.

The complainant submits that the 60-year-old started abusing party member Adhalrao Patil, who was a Member of Parliament from Shirur for three terms before losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Lande alleged used a foul term to describe Patil before alleging that he handed the Shirur vote bank to the BJP on a platter.

The complainant then claims to have asked Lande to stop abusing after which he lost his cool further and hurled abuses at her as well. He allegedly slapped another female party member during the scuffle which followed the argument.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene act in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Lande at Nigdi police station.

