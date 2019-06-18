Society of Magicians and Illusionists keep the art of magic alive

A group of magicians from Maharashtra and Goa have come together to form the ‘Society of Magicians and Illusionists’ to keep the art of magic alive.

The organisation conducted its first workshop at Udyan Prasad Mangal Karyalay in Sadashiv peth on Tuesday. Senior magician Vijaywada CH Shyaam conducted the workshop for magicians from Maharashta and Goa. The meet saw an attendance of 100 people.

During the workshop, Shyaam demonstrated techniques that go behind setting up a magic show and every minute detail that goes into it. He also taught the audience a few effective techniques for magicians and some simple acts.

“Magic is an art. In today’s world, it has unfortunately been pushed down to being a mere factor of entertainment for children. In order to remain relevant and popular in the market, and to sustain a business out of magic shows, we held the workshop for magicians from Maharashtra and Goa,” said Ninad Jadhav, president of the organisation.

Nachiket Nagare, a magician from Goa and vice-president of the organisation, said, “In our business, such teaching workshops are often required to master the tricks of the trade and to stay effective in the industry. If a magician has questions regarding props, act or anything related to magic, this is the place where you get answers from experts. Also, you learn the proper use of your equipment and understand what happens behind the scenes. This was not the typical body loading or mind reading workshop, it is the workshop which helps our magicians improve and work on their skills to be able to become flawless performers.”

