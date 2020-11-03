e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Son kills father in Vetalnagar with steel pot

Son kills father in Vetalnagar with steel pot

pune Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

A man was booked for allegedly killing his father in Vetalnagar, Chinchwad late on Sunday night.

The deceased man was identified as Tanaji Sadba Solankar, (55) and the son was identified as Sanjay Tanaji Solankar, (30) both residents of Morya housing society in Vetalnagar.

The son is on the run from the police and is suspected to have killed his father. The man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a steel pot meant for storing water, according to the police.

The man on the run is allegedly a habitual drinker.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station against the son.

top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In