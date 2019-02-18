State board all set for exams: 21 flying squad members for Pune division

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has appointed ten counsellors at state-level and one each at the divisional level for nine divisions to help students wade through the exam season. The higher secondary certificate (HSC) examinations have been scheduled between February 21, 2019 and March 20, 2019.

According to Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, higher secondary certificate board, 21 flying squad members will be visiting the centres in the Pune division consisting of Ahmednagar, Pune and Solapur districts, to ensure that malpractices like copying do not happen during the examinations. “There will be 7 squad members exclusively for each district,” she said.

The counsellors appointed by The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be available to assist both the students and the parents between 8 am and 8 pm during the exam season.

“The counsellers have been appointed to help students manage stress. At least 15 lakh students will be appearing for the higher secondary certificate exams. All preparations have been for the examinations,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, state board.

Bhosale said that the answer sheets have reached all the centres while the question papers will reach a day before the exams begin. As per the statement released by the board, an eightmember committee has been formed now to probe into issues like mass copying and paper leakage and then suggest remedies. Also, from this academic year, only 25 students would be writing the exam in a classroom. Bhosale also spoke about how e-hall tickets has ensured that every student gets it on time.

“This year, the hall tickets have instructions written both in English and Marathi. Every student should reach the centre halfan-hour before the exam. They will be given the question paper 10 minutes before 11 am. They have to read the questions, following which the answer sheets will be distributed,” Bhosale said.

“This year, the hall tickets have the instructions written clearly both in English and Marathi. Every student writing the Class 12 exam should reach the examination centre half-an-hour before the exam. They will be given the question paper 10 minutes before 11 am. They have to read the questions, following which the answer sheets will be distributed at 11 am,”Bhosale said.

Contact the counsellors

Any student or parent can call on any of these numbers to get help during the exam season

7767960804, 7066475360, 8668392232, 8459112133, 9619643730, 7796874474, 9561220152, 8530608947, 7066128995, 7387501892.

Time : 8 am to 8 pm

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:47 IST