State okays university status to COEP

pune Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:48 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: The College of Engineering Pune (COEP) has finally received autonomy status, according to the state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by state labour and excise minister Dilip Walse Patil, College of Engineering Pune officials and Sawant on Wednesday.

After the act is passed at the legislative assembly, COEP will get the “university status”, which will be granted in four to six months’ time.

“Though COEP was given the autonomy status, they had to depend on government officials for faculty recruitment, policy making and implementing decisions. In the past 15 years, COEP administration has raised funds of around Rs30 to 35 crore from corporates and alumni students. And they have also done considerable savings of Rs 25 crore, which is used for the development of the institution,” said Samant.

“To improve quality education at COEP full autonomy was needed to be given and the Prof Sanjay Dhande committee recommendations are also important to be implemented in this case. So, permission was given for full autonomy to COEP and further proceedings will be done accordingly by the department,” said Prataprao Pawar, chairman of board of governors of COEP who was also present at the meeting.

Also, maps and designs for COEP “Excellence Centre” at the 30 acres given by the state government at Chikhali were also approved in the meeting.

Soon, tendering would start and work on the new campus at Chikhali for the benefit of students from Pimpri and Chinchwad areas will begin.

Prof BB Ahuja, director of COEP said, “The vision and future plans of COEP and were discussed at the meeting. Till the university status act is passed at the legislative assemble, Samant has assured us to give complete autonomy and we appreciated it. It is basically giving more empowerment to COEP and they are also giving the first instalment of Rs 25 crore soon.”

