Surge in dengue cases: PMC collects Rs 3.39 lakh in fines from offenders allowing vector breeding points

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:45 IST

From 682 dengue cases in 2018 to 1,119 in 2019, the civic body is under fire for this drastic spike. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected a fine of Rs 3.39 lakh from at least 200 offenders this year, who despite repeated warnings, allowed vector breeding points.

This year, from January 1 to November 2, 5,202 suspected dengue cases and 1,119 cases of confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the city as per the civic body records.

Officials from the PMC health department said, civic body has issued 2,780 notices and has collected a fine of Rs 3,39,701 this year since January from 200 establishments which include housing societies, under construction sites and commercial premises.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC health chief said, “We have imposed heavy penalties ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 on repeat offenders who do not take action even after our notice. In 2018-19 and 2019-20 we filed court cases against a few offenders.”

The PMC collects data pertaining to dengue cases from 313 establishments across the city. Maximum number of cases, that is 172 were reported in private hospitals, followed by 84 from laboratories where such cases are reported and 57 from civic hospitals.

Among the establishments that include housing societies, slum areas among others, the maximum number of cases were reported from Dhole Patil road ward, which includes Koregaon park, BT Kawde road, Tadiwala road and Ghorpadi.

A senior official from the DP Road ward office, on the condition of anonymity said, “ The maximum number of cases are reported from this area as there are many private hospitals in this locality so patients from across the city are admitted here. Plus we have maximum offenders from societies, who are not cooperative when civic workers come to inspect the area. We do not get cases from slum areas but cases from housing societies have increased.”

Can’t control dengue? Pay fine: PMC

PMC collects data from 313 establishments across the city

Rs 3,39,701 - fines collected by PMC since Jan 2019

2,780 notices

200 establishments

5,202 suspected dengue cases

1,119 cases of confirmed dengue cases

(from January 1 to November 2)

Month-wise dengue positive cases in the city (2019)

June: 32

July: 73

August: 157

September: 321

October: 465

Year-wise dengue cases in Pune

Year Number of cases Number of deaths

2017 1,691 8

2018 682 2

2019 (till Nov 2) 1,119 1

Top five wards with maximum dengue cases

Dhole Patil road ward: 215

Yerawada: 198

Vishrambaug: 152

Ghole road: 149

Bhavani peth: 112