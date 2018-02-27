Survey on current Maratha representation in Maharashtra government jobs launched

With the Maharashtra government promising education and employment reservation for the Maratha community, it has now launched a survey of the community’s current representation in government jobs.

As per general administration department instructions, the urban development department has asked all urban bodies including municipal corporations and councils, to submit their data to the government on an urgent basis. The same instructions have been given to all government departments.

In its letter dated February 7 to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the urban development department asked for data to understand the exact status of Maratha employees employed as officers, as well as at lower levels, on an immediate basis.

Following the letter from the urban development department, municipal commissioner issued another letter on February 23 and asked concerned officers in the civic body to collect information immediately and submit it within two days, in the prescribed format.

The government’s move to collect information about the community has come against the backdrop of the protest march carried out by the Marathas demanding reservations.

Samadhan Khatkale, upper secretary of Maharashtra government, in his letter, asked various government departments to study the social backwardness of the Maratha community.

“The updated information in this regard will be presented to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission,” said Khatkale in his letter.

It was the NCP-Congress government in 2014 which had first cleared 16% reservation for Marathas. The Bombay High Court while hearing a petition on reservation, however, turned it down following which the BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis submitted a 1,200 page-document in the court to argue the social and economic backwardness of the Maratha community.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly given assurance to the Maratha community of reservation.

Recently, while giving an interview to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar backed reservation on the basis of economic criterion, triggering a controversy. Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha clarified after Pawar’s interview that whatever is the opinion of the political leaders, they are firm on their demand of the reservation.