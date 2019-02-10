Techie murder case: Hindutva leader Desai out of Pune’s Yerwada jail on bail

Dhananjay Desai, chief, Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS), an accused in the 2014 Mohsin Shaikh murder case, was released on bail from the Yerwada Central Jail on Saturday.

Desai is among the 21 persons, accused of killing of Shaikh, 28, a software professional. Shaikh was attacked and killed on June 2, 2014, allegedly by Hindu Rashtra Sena members in Hadapsar, when communal clashes had broken out after the circulation of objectionable pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

As Desai walked out of prison, his supporters gathered in large numbers and took him home amid celebrations.

Earlier, Desai had given an undertaking to the Bombay High Court, while obtaining bail, that he would not take part in the activities of Hindu Rashtra Sena, his organisation, till the trial is over. He got bail from the Bombay High Court on January 17.

Desai’s counsel advocate Milind Pawar said that the delay in his client’s release was due to some technical procedure. “There was some legal procedure related to the conditions imposed by the high court. After we completed it, Desai walked out of the jail on Saturday afternoon,” said Pawar. All other accused are currently out on bail.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 14:31 IST