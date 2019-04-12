The peace programme makes the university unique, says Shrihari Honwad, Provost MITWPU

Shrihari Honwad, Provost at MIT World Peace University (MITWPU), researcher turned-teacher, obtained his graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from BITS Pilani, and PhD from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He talks about his plans for MITWPU.

What steps are being taken to enhance skills?

Skill based learning is not entirely new. Focus earlier was more on building a strong base followed by building skills which would actually spill over into professional life. However, today the industry has become so competitive that industry does not have the resources to support and wait for skill development, these skills need to be learned in the academic institutions.Today the world is changing so fast that even the skills learnt six months ago may become redundant and new skills are needed. MIT World peace university not only believes in making our graduates physically fit, mentally alert, intellectually sharp and spiritually elevated, but also ensures they gain values and life skills. Our centre for technology and business incubation has a machine learning and artificial intelligence facility supported by Mahindra. Along with this, the Tata Technology limited resource centre for manufacturing excellence are examples of opportunities available on campus. School of Polytechnic and Skill development is purely focused on technical skills.

What is the uniqueness about your university?

Vishwanath Karad’s MIT World Peace University is the result of close to four decades of penance in the field of education by a teacher turned educationist and his team of dedicated teachers who have built institution after institution. The group of institutions has become the World Peace University from 2016. The uniqueness of the university is the peace programme. The WPU methodology is based on ensuring global mindset with rural sensitivity. Industry ready professionals is our promise.

What are your plans for the future?

The future is in Industry 4.0 and corresponding to that the World Peace University is pole vaulting to Education 4.0. As a university, we are committed to continuously upgrading our curriculum. We take this promise seriously. Our academic advisory bodies not only have industry representation but also have alumni and students. There is a policy for continuous upgrading curriculum, laboratory hardware and software. Our faculty members also keep themselves updated. Our students are encouraged to take up electives, projects, industry internships and participate in competitive technical events. There is special emphasis on critical problem solving skills, communication and life skills.

