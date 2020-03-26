There is enough for everyone: Pune divisional commissioner

pune

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:35 IST

Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar has assured citizens that the government has enough supply of foodgrains and other essential commodities to last for the next 63 days.

Mhaisekar asked residents not to panic due to the 21-day lockdown order and said that there is availability of stock to feed residents for two months. He added that the stock available with private traders has not been considered, but as per estimate it can also last about 42 days.

Former deputy mayor Aba Bagul said that poor people do not have the capacity to purchase groceries to last for one or two months and the government must provide necessary help to them.

‘Purchase veggies from local vendors, do not go to APMC’

Co-operative and marketing minister Balasaheb Patil said, “Maharashtra government is ensuring that the APMCs are operational and people get vegetable supply regularly. I appeal to residents not to go to the APMCs for purchasing vegetables and fruits as it leads to crowding in the area. Please purchase it from your local vendors. It will help maintain law and order and also keep the citizens safe.” Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that the administration is taking all efforts to maintain the smooth supply of vegetables and essential commodities.

Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) managing director Sunil Pawar said that the state government has instructed traders to keep the APMCs open by providing police bandobast for crowd management.