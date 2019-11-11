Three men arrested for duping banks of lakhs through fake vehicle loans in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:17 IST

Three men have been arrested by the Pune police for duping various banks using doctored vehicle loan papers and creating fake bank accounts. They have been identified as Dhananjay Jadhav, 48, a resident of Hadapsar; Anand Kumar alias Rakesh Parmar, 41, a resident of Katraj and Abhijeet Sonawane, 30, a resident of Kondhwa.

The complaint was lodged by Shruti Jain, an employee of Bank of Maharashtra, Vimannagar. According to Jain, Jadhav, duped the bank of Rs 10,00,000 by forging vehicle loan documents.

Gajanan Pawar, senior police inspector, Vimantal police station said, “Upon investigation it was found that Parmar, who was a civil contractor from Satara, was the main executive in the operation and is involved in nine such cases. He has collectively cheated various banks of Rs 59,50,000.”

“Sonawane used to work at an information technology (IT) company and photoshopped documents. Jadhav came in contact with Parmar and his documents were used for duping the banks. He was well aware of the plan,” added Pawar.

Explaining the modus operandi, Pawar said that Parmar tracked down people who wished to get a loan, but lacked the right documentation. He would take their government ids like ration card and Aadhaar card.

Parmar, then, took quotations from a vehicle showroom and Sonawane doctored the shop licence of the showroom by tweaking the name. Using this doctored licence, they would open an account in a co-operative bank. The three then made fake documents in the loan seeker’s name and transferred the sanctioned loan money to the fake bank account.

The arrests were made after similar complaints were registered at Dattawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Hadapsar police stations. They were arrested by the Vimantal police, eight days ago, where a case under Sections 417, 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them. They have been remanded to police custody till Monday, said police.

The police have recovered four cars - two Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, one Swift Dzire, and a Brezza - worth Rs 40,00,000 from their possession, added Pawar.

So far, seven cases of similar nature have been registered all over the city, according to Pawar. More people, who aided Parmar and Sonawane, are on the police radar.