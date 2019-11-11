e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Three men arrested for duping banks of lakhs through fake vehicle loans in Pune

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three men have been arrested by the Pune police for duping various banks using doctored vehicle loan papers and creating fake bank accounts. They have been identified as Dhananjay Jadhav, 48, a resident of Hadapsar; Anand Kumar alias Rakesh Parmar, 41, a resident of Katraj and Abhijeet Sonawane, 30, a resident of Kondhwa.  

The complaint was lodged by Shruti Jain, an employee of Bank of Maharashtra, Vimannagar. According to Jain, Jadhav, duped the bank of Rs 10,00,000 by forging vehicle loan documents.

Gajanan Pawar, senior police inspector, Vimantal police station said, “Upon investigation it was found that Parmar, who was a civil contractor from Satara, was the main executive in the operation and is involved in nine such cases. He has collectively cheated various banks of Rs 59,50,000.”

“Sonawane used to work at an information technology (IT) company and photoshopped documents. Jadhav came in contact with Parmar and his documents were used for duping the banks. He was well aware of the plan,” added Pawar.

Explaining the modus operandi, Pawar said that Parmar tracked down people who wished to get a loan, but lacked the right documentation. He would take their government ids like ration card and Aadhaar card.  

Parmar, then, took quotations from a vehicle showroom and Sonawane doctored the shop licence of the showroom by tweaking the name. Using this doctored licence, they would open an account in a co-operative bank. The three then made fake documents in the loan seeker’s name and transferred the sanctioned loan money to the fake bank account.  

The arrests were made after similar complaints were registered at Dattawadi, Bharti Vidyapeeth, and Hadapsar police stations. They were arrested by the Vimantal police, eight days ago, where a case under Sections 417, 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them. They have been remanded to police custody till Monday, said police.

The police have recovered four cars - two Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, one Swift Dzire, and a Brezza - worth Rs 40,00,000 from their possession, added Pawar.

So far, seven cases of similar nature have been registered all over the city, according to Pawar. More people, who aided Parmar and Sonawane, are on the police radar.

top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News