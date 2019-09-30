Three minors drown in Meena river in Ambegaon; NDRF recovers bodies

pune

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:40 IST

Bodies of three minor boys, who had gone for a swim in the Meena river on Sunday afternoon, were recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials on Monday morning in Ambegaon taluka.

The three were identified as Pranav Rajendra Vavhal, 15; Vaibhav Chintamani Vavhal, 16; and Shreyas Sudhakar Vavhal, 15, according to the local police. The three boys were related to each other and belonged to a farmer family in Shingave Pargaon village of Ambegaon taluka, 70 kilometres from Pune.

Their bodies were recovered by the NDRF team from Meena river which flows through their village. The boys are suspected to have followed each other into the river as they started drowning. However, with nobody present in the vicinity, they must have all drowned, according to police officials, present at the spot.

“The boys went to swim in the river without informing anyone. The complainant’s uncle Govind Vavhal was walking from the area at 6:30pm on Sunday when he came across clothes and a cycle at the banks. That’s how everyone realised what had happened,” said police naik Rajendra Hile, station house officer at Manchar police station.

The complaint statement in the matter was lodged by Mahendra Sripath Vavhal, 40, who is a relative of the three boys.

Their bodies were taken to Manchar government hospital for post-mortem before being handed over to their family members. The incident was recorded as an acidental death record at Manchar police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction. Police sub-inspector Arjun Shinde will be investigating the matter.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:40 IST