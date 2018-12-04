Two drunk men jailed for using lewd language with female traffic constable in Pune

Two men from Pune were arrested for trying to outrage the modesty of a female police constable while under the influence of alcohol on Sunday evening.

The accused identified as Avinash Arjun Kasture, 23, a resident of Hadapsar while the second one was identified as Pawan Prakash Shinde, 25, a resident of Kalepadal in Fursungi area, Pune.

"They were both kept in judicial custody at Yerwada jail. While speaking to the female constable, the two used foul language that cannot be used by you and me. The other officials present at the scene recorded a mobile video of the incident," said police sub-inspector RP Bagul of Wanavadi police station who is investigating the case.

The accused were driving a car near Ramtekdi chowk in Hadapsar when they knocked over a two-wheeler rider from his motorbike. When a traffic police constable approached them, the two verbally abused him and pushed him. When the female constable intervened, the two started using lewd language while addressing her. Upon taking the breath analyser test, the two were found to be intoxicated and arrested.

A case under Section 353, 354, 323, 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 185, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Wanavdi police station against the two.

