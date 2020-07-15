Unaided institutes association in Pune rural demand cancellation of CET

pune

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:17 IST

The association of the management of unaided institutes in rural area has demanded to cancel the Common Entrance Test (CET) exam for various professional courses in the state.

This demand is in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the association believes students in rural areas will face a tough time appearing for the competitive tests.

“Since the pandemic started there was a complete lockdown in the state exams of primary, secondary and higher studies were cancelled by the state government. While class 12 students have already given their regular exams, appearing for the CET exam in the current Covid background would not be right. Around 60 per cent of students in all state universities come from rural areas and their parents are now fearing to send their children back to cities for any kind of exams. So our request is to cancel this year’s CET and on the basis of the class 12 marks admission for various professional courses should be given to the students,” said Ramdas Zol, president of the association.

The ICSE and CBSE boards have declared their class 12 results, however, the Maharashtra state board results for class 12 are awaited.

“Some states have taken the decision to give admission to students without taking CET exams. Earlier, the state government had given admission to students without holding the CET, and looking at the current situation of Covid-19 in the state the CET exams should be cancelled. This is our demand to the state government.” he added.