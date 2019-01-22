Vehicle tracking system to be installed on government vehicles in Pune

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSDCL) has decided to install vehicle tracking systems (VTS) on all government owned vehicles to ensure that the vehicles are not used for personal purpose.

“The decision to install vehicle tracking system on the vehicles owned by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune police department, RTO and the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) was taken jointly by all the stakeholders to ensure strict vigilance over the movement of these vehicles,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer, PSCDCL.

Jagtap also revealed that the tender which has already been floated would be closed in the last week of February.

“We will implement the project in a phased out manner starting with the installation of a total of 1,150 vehicles owned by PMC and the police department,” said Jagtap.

PSCDCL has developed a command and control central at Sinhagad road from where the entire technical aspects of the VTS will be taken care of, he added.

Kishor Pol, superintending engineer of vehicle depot in the civic body (PMC) said that installation of VTS on vehicles are a must as it would help to keep a watch on officials who use the government vehicles for personal use, thus violating norms.

“There were many cases when PMC vehicles were used by different officials for their personal reasons. Many of them took these vehicles to their home towns and villages which we came to know when the bills of these vehicles exceeded,” said Pol. He however refused to divulge on the number of cases registered against such officials.

Pol also added that action was taken on such erring officials. “With the installations of these VTS, such incidents will reduce significantly”, he said.

According to Jagtap, PMPML already has the GPRS (General Packet Radio Service) facility in some of their buses which was done as part of the Intelligent Transport Management Systems project installed by the PSCDCL.

He also said that VTS would be installed in the new buses that are to be inducted by the PMPML in the coming year.

According to PSCDCL officials, the company which will be awarded the tender will also be required to take care of the maintenance of VTS installed in the vehicles.

The location of vehicles, speed violations and number of kilometres clocked by vehicles will be monitored at the command and control centre and the monthly report will be shared with the chiefs of the respective departments, added the PSCDCL official.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 14:14 IST