VHP rakes up Ram temple issue in Pune rally; targets BJP on vote bank politics

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sadhvi Pragya Bharati said, “Ram mandir is an issue for the government only during elections. It used as an effective tool to seek votes from Hindus during elections, however, later nothing is done on the ground.”

She was in the city to address a rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Dharma Sabha that witnessed a moderate turn out on Sunday . The rally was organised to demand a bill in the parliament for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

Bharati, said, “It is unfortunate that in the country where Lord Ram was born we have to seek permission for construction of a temple at his birth place. However, as we had united to demolish the Masjid on December 6, 1992, the time has come for us to unite for the construction of a Ram mandir in Ayodhya.”

Hitting out at the BJP she added, “BJP is not constructing Ram mandir as this is the sole reason of them to seek votes from the people during elections. So if the mandir is built, they will have no reason to seek votes from people.”

City MP Anil Shirole who attended the rally said, “I stand here not as a MP from BJP but as a swayamsevak who is committed towards building Ram mandir. BJP leader Rakesh Sinha will be bringing a bill in the parliament which will be supported by every BJP member.”

BJP completely supports the construction of Ram Mandir and we will built it under any circumstances, added Shirole.

Reacting on the Supreme Court’s comment on Ram Mandir construction, Hukumchand Sawala, vice president of VHP, said, “The court has no right to decide or comment anything on what has already been proven in the history. It is sad that Supreme Court finds time for passing judgments on every issue and does not consider Ram mandir as an important issue.”

However, Ram mandir will be constructed regardless of the situations, that come our way, he added.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 14:27 IST