Vitamin, zinc tablets for high-risk group in Pune rural areas to fight Covid-19

pune

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:29 IST

The zilla parishad has started tracking high-risk groups especially those with comorbid conditions and senior citizens showing deteriorating health conditions to keep a check on the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

The rural body is also providing them with vitamins and zinc tablets to increase their immunity, said officials.

According to officials of the zilla parishad, the administration is keeping a regular check through pharmacies and private doctors to ensure that any such person is tested for the Covid-19 infection and irrespective of their location or contact with any positive patient.

Aayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “If a person who is taking a 200 mg tablet for certain diseases or condition, and starts taking a higher dosage or does not respond well to the particular medicine then they are referred to our doctors who then screens them and recommends for a swab test.”

“We are also providing them with vitamin and zinc tablets to help them increase their immune system,” he added.

The zilla parishad which governs the rural areas of Pune district has listed out all those who suffer from comorbid conditions in the 13 talukas of the district. The pharmacies in these areas have been asked to report any sudden spike in the ailments of the comorbid condition in any of the person.

As per the data from the zilla parishad there are at least six lakh people from the high-risk groups including the 1.57 lakh people who suffer from comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, severe illness, kidney diseases among others.

According to officials about 4.45 lakh senior citizens are currently being provided with vitamin and zinc tablets from the 13 taluka and Zilla parishad is keeping a track of these six lakh people.

The rural administration has been taking the door to door survey’s, tracking pharmacies for any stronger dosage, out-patient department of both private and government hospitals and also in-patient department of private hospitals to keep a check on those reporting any fluctuation or deteriorating existing conditions.

Prasad said, “We have used the data from the non-communicable diseases survey and surveyed those suffering from diabetes, hypertension, kidney ailments and blood pressure. We are keeping an eye on them for not just higher degree of comorbidities, but also if anyone is found to be using any suppressor like cough syrup which might provide temporary relief but will later only escalate the condition.”