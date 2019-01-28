Ward boy at Pune’s Jehangir hospital arrested for filming woman patient changing clothes

A ward boy of Jehangir Hospital in Pune was arrested for allegedly filming a female patient while she was changing her clothes for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) procedure.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the woman discovered the camera phone lying in the room where she was changing clothes at Jehangir Hospital.

The hospital’s official statement reads, “The concerned ward boy violated the standing order of carrying mobile inside the MRI area. The minute the patient in question raised the concern, the ward boy was held by our security staff and then handed over to the police.”

The statement adds, “The ward boy is not on the rolls of Jehangir Hospital, but is from the housekeeping staff subcontracted from Shree Agencies. We will be taking stern action against the agency concerned, terminate the contract and advise other hospitals as a precaution against such acts by employees.”

The woman had come to the hospital on Saturday with her husband after she complained of sharp pain in the stomach, according to the officials at the Koregaon Park police station.

Upon consultation with the doctor, she was directed to get a MRI scan. For the scan, patients are required to wear a thin layer of clothing.

Even though there was a designated changing room for MRI patients, the ward boy asked the woman to change in another room.

Once the MRI scan was done, she was taken to yet another room for changing where she discovered the mobile phone.

The ward boy, identified as Lakesh Lahu Uttekar, 25, a resident of Dhanori, is a native of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

“We have seized the mobile phone. The clip was found immediately so there was no circulation of it. For now the case is under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. We will see and decide if further sections have to be added,” said police inspector (crime) Ganesh Mane of Koregaon Park police station.

The accused had been working at the hospital for the past year. The complainant is the victim’s husband, who was with her at the hospital.

