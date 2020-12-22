Wedding season sees violation of Covid norms in city

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:02 IST

Physical distancing and crowd norms to contain the spread of Covid-19 were seen going for a toss during marriage ceremonies in various parts of the city including that of BJP’s Malshiras Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ram Satpute.

While there is a limit of 50 people to be allowed at marriage functions as per state government directions, wedding invitees are seen in large numbers at various lawns flouting physical distancing norms.

In the latest incident, the leader of the opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnvais, leader of opposition in assembly council Pravin Darekar, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and several others were among the leaders who blessed Satpute and his wife in Pune.

Sanjivan Jagdale, police inspector (crime) from Alankar police station, under whose jurisdiction the marriage venue falls said, “The marriage took place on Sunday afternoon and there was no big mob or crowd as such at one point of time as the attendees were coming and going after blessing the couple. No complaint has been received on this matter so far.”

Similar incidents were spotted at several other marriage halls in the city, in another such wedding happened at one of the wedding lawns on DP Road more than 300 people were seen at the venue last week. Long queues of vehicles were parked around the venue and no social distancing was maintained properly during the wedding. Even some of the guests were not wearing the face masks at the venue.

Such instances are now seen regularly around the city as the wedding season is going on. Almost on a daily basis, there are marriage ‘muhurats’ and accordingly, weddings are seen happening around marriage halls in Pune.