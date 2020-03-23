e-paper
Wholesale fruit, veggie market opens after three days in Pune; short supply leads to spike in prices

Wholesale fruit, veggie market opens after three days in Pune; short supply leads to spike in prices

pune Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:15 IST
Vegetable and fruit vendors restarted their businesses at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Monday, three days after the wholesale market was shut due to Covid-19 outbreak.

According to vendors, only 857 trucks of vegetables and fruits arrived at the market as compared to 2,000 trucks which used to arrive in the past weeks. The reduced supply has resulted in an increase prices of vegetables by 20 per cent.

Pune APMC administrator BJ Deshmukh said, “Vegetable, fruit and grocery markets opened on Monday and the administration will ensure that it functions smoothly. A total of 857 vehicles arrived today and the wholesale markets business ended at 11am after farmers sold their entire produce.”

APMC traders association president Vilas Bhujbal said, “As the market was closed for three days, we were expecting more supply, but only 40 per cent of the produce reached the market. Retailers rushed to the market to purchase the produce.”

Deshmukh said that APMC followed all the government guidelines on Monday and appealed to the traders to keep distance and use a mask or scarf. APMC even provided sanitisers at the market and appealed to the traders, potters and purchasers to use it.

