Winter chill evades Pune

pune Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent 
The city will have to wait a little longer to experience winter chill as the minimum temperature continues to be above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that there is a deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea near latitude 7.2 north and longitude 56.3 east, about 660 kilometres south of southeast of Socotra (Yemen), which leads to formation of clouds and hence, the rise in minimum temperatures.

According to an IMD official, “The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Besides this, there is one more system, a well-marked low pressure area, over the southeast Arabian sea and east central Arabian sea as well as Lakshadweep, this will concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours.” 

In Maharashtra, though, the weather will be cloudy and few areas like Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli experienced light rain on Tuesday. Dense fog was also observed in isolated pockets over south central Maharashtra. 

The city recorded the maximum temperature at 5.30pm which was 28.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded at 18.3 degrees Celsius.

While at Pashan, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, and minimum at 18.7 degrees Celsius, Lohegaon’s maximum temperature was at 28.5 degrees Celsius and minimum was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius. 

The lowest temperature was recorded at Ahmednagar with minimum of 14.2 degrees Celsius. 

IMD from November 27 also begun forecasting weather for not just Shivajinagar, but also for Lohegaon and Pashan, following directives from the central government, to give cumulative updates. This will make it easier to collate data during the rainy season.

