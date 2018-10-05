Today in New Delhi, India
Women falls from Pratapgad fort, dies

As per the villagers, the incident took place at 10 am and they suspect that the women attempted suicide as she had come all alone.

pune Updated: Oct 05, 2018 17:13 IST
Ashish Phadnis
Hindustan Times, Pune
A replica of the Pratapgad Fort. The election card found with the body says the women was resident of Abhyunagar Society, Kala Chouki, Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Jyoti Navneet Ballal, 31, fell down from the Pratapgad fort’s kadelot point and died on Thursday.

Members from the organisations - Pratapgad search and rescue centre, Poladpur’s Kartavya Pratishthan and Mahad’s Seascape organisation - joined hands and pulled the body from the 200ft deep gorge at around 6pm.

“We knew there was no chance of the lady being alive as it is a rocky patch,” said Ajit Jadhav of Pratapgad search and rescue centre.

The election card found with the body says the women was resident of Abhyunagar Society, Kala Chouki, Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:12 IST

